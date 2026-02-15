Kochi, February 15: In a tragic development, a 30-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Mannipadi on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The deceased, identified as Sandesh K, was a close associate of the popular social media influencer Reshma K, widely known by her online moniker Chinnu Pappu. Sandesh’s death comes just six days after Reshma was found dead in her rented apartment, marking a somber week for the social media community in Kerala.

Sandesh was found hanging in a room at his home by relatives on Sunday afternoon. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Local authorities revealed that Sandesh had been under significant emotional distress following the sudden passing of Reshma on February 9. As a close friend, Sandesh had already been questioned by the Kasaragod police earlier in the week to provide a statement regarding the circumstances leading up to Reshma’s death. Chinnu Pappu Dies: Social Media Influencer Found Dead at Residence, Know Who She Was.

K Sandesh Dies: Connection to Chinnu Pappu’s Death

Reshma, a 25-year-old influencer with over 200,000 followers known for her vibrant videos in the Kasaragod dialect, was found dead on February 9 at her quarters on Azad Road, Kudlu. While preliminary investigations and an autopsy report confirmed her death as a suicide, her family had raised concerns regarding potential external pressures or disputes.

Reports indicate that Sandesh was the individual who first discovered Reshma’s body after she failed to answer his repeated phone calls. The proximity of the two deaths and Sandesh's reported struggle with the loss have now become a central focus for investigators. Kerala Influencer Chinnu Pappu Found Dead at Home; Police Probe Suspected Suicide.

Police Investigation and Findings

The Kasaragod police have registered a case of unnatural death concerning Sandesh. While initial evidence points toward suicide motivated by grief, officials are conducting a thorough investigation to rule out any other factors. Sandesh's mobile phone and digital records are being examined to understand his state of mind in the days leading up to the incident.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be performed at the Kasaragod General Hospital, after which the body will be handed over to his family for final rites. Police have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified theories on social media that could further distress the grieving families.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

