Port Blair, Nov 18 (PTI) Seventeen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the union territory's coronavirus caseload to 4,574, a health official said on Wednesday.

Of the 17 new cases, eight have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Road Accident: 9 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

Seventeen more people have also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,363 the official said.

The archipelago now has 150 active coronavirus cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | Cow Cabinet: Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led Madhya Pradesh Government Forms New Cabinet For the Protection of Cows, Check Details.

The administration has so far sent 1,09,647 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 111 reports are awaited, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)