Ballia (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a close relative in a village in the Sahatwar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, a day after he committed the crime, Superintendent of Police R K Naiyar said.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the victim's father, the police said.

The minor has been sent for a medical examination, and a detailed probe is underway, they added.

