Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl alleged that the accused, identified as Suraj Singh of Jourian, called her to the neighbour's house on Friday and raped her, a police official said.

Also Read | Lucknow Double Murder Case: Wife, Son of Railway Official Shot Dead in High Security Zone of UP Capital.

Acting on the complaint of the teenager, a case was registered at Kahna Chak police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subsequently, two teams were formed to nab the accused.

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court to Announce Quantum of Punishment on Monday.

Singh was arrested from Akhnoor area, the official said, adding that probe into the matter was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)