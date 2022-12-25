Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 177 irregular colonies will be regularized in the state.

He said after Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula, Sonipat will also have a Police Commissionerate.

Khattar said his government will focus on strengthening the state's health infrastructure further in 2023.

He was addressing a state-level function held on the occasion of good governance day at Panchkula, according to an official release here.

The chief minister said for the past eight years, dedicated efforts have been made to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'health for all' vision.

Moving ahead in this direction, the focus in 2023 would be on increasing the number of doctors along with further strengthening the health infrastructure, he said.

Besides, the focus would be on promoting Yoga and Ayurveda, said Khattar.

Khattar said 177 irregular colonies in eight districts of the state would be regularized. Two years back, 845 such colonies were identified by the state government, he said.

Khattar said Sonipat will also have a police commissionerate.

He said a separate police enforcement wing will be constituted with a separate staff. A separate additional director general of police (ADGP), enforcement post would be created for this, he said.

Around 2,500 vacant posts in IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) and the state police force will be filled from next year, he said.

Khattar said in the annual confidential report of the officers and employees, the opinion of the people should be included.

"In a democracy, people are paramount as the they elect the public representatives, so their opinion should also be taken regarding the efficiency and working of government machinery," he said.

For the government and development work to be done properly and smoothly, there should be public participation through social audit. If the public monitors the development works, then the quality of the works definitely becomes better, he stated.

On this occasion, Khattar launched an automatic ration card scheme, free passport scheme, online fard (copy) Jamabandi, HPSC (Haryana Public Service Commission) demand portal, citizen facilitation centre and works grievance redressal system.

Under the automated ration cards scheme, the government has made the process of making ration cards simple and easy.

Now the beneficiaries do not need to visit different departments to get their ration cards made as eligible families will get automated BPL yellow ration cards online without applying through 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', said the official statement.

Based on the verified data of their annual income, these beneficiaries will automatically be selected and their ration cards will be automatically generated online.

The beneficiaries can download their ration card from their nearest common service centre, said the statement.

The free passport scheme is aimed at encouraging students to pursue higher education abroad. The government reimburses fees charged by competent authority for the issuance of passports to the students studying in the final year of government colleges, it said.

"The cost of the passport will be borne by the Haryana government. Students can apply on the higher education portal for passport fee reimbursement," it said.

After the launch of the free passport scheme, passport fee will be reimbursed in a centralized manner which will eliminate many steps from the earlier process that was used for reimbursement and make the process time efficient, it said.

It further said farmers can now get online 'fard' (copy) of jamabandi (land record) as the revenue department has computerized the land records management operations in all 143 tehsils or sub-tehsils across the state.

