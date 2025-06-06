Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against 18 members of a housing society for allegedly threatening and defaming a resident after a dispute over redevelopment of their premises, an official said on Friday.

The 37-year-old complainant told the police that one of his friends had highlighted “mismanagement” in the society's redevelopment, which angered the accused.

The accused members went to the complainant's house on the evening of June 1, and allegedly abused him in vulgar language, said the official from the Nerul police station, citing the FIR.

The accused allegedly threatened the complainant with physical harm and warned him and his family members that they wouldn't be spared, the official said.

The complainant also claimed that the accused posted defamatory content about him on social media to tarnish his public image.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation. “Our investigation is underway, and the identities and roles of all accused individuals are being verified,” added the official.

