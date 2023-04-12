New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three people in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He was identified as Rahul, a resident of the area. Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.

