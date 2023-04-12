Bhopal, April 12: In a shocking incident reported from Bhopal, three teenagers have been booked after they allegedly morphed and circulated obscene photographs of a 17-year-old girl over social media on Saturday. The victim who is a student of class 11, in her compl to the police said that the accused classmate clicked her photographs when she performed at the school annual function around a year ago. The accused is a minor, police said.

According to a report in TOI, the accused had been threatening the girl for past few months. The accused had warned the victim that if she doesn’t accept his friendship proposal, he will morph her photographs and circulate them on social media to defame her. The girl had rejected his proposal.

The accused started stalking and harassing her along with two others, who are also suspected to be minors. The accused even warned her to end his life, if she refused.

After she kept ignoring him, his accomplice uploaded her morphed photographs with the accused on Saturday night. When her father received the photo from a relative, he counselled her and she told him about harassment. Ghaziabad Shocker: Boy Detained for Molesting Minor at Birthday Party, Sharing Video of Crime on Social Media.

When her family approached accused's family, a fight broke out between them. Two counter FIRs of assault were filed at Eintkhedi police station on Sunday and molestation case was reported on Monday. The three accused has been booked by the police on charges of molestation. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Repeatedly Molested by Cousin, Ends Life by Suicide in Kurla, Accused Arrested.

This comes after a boy was detained by the Ghaziabad police last month for allegedly molesting a minor, who he had invited to a birthday party, after spiking her cold drink and uploading obscene videos of her on social media platforms. The 15-year-old boy after serving the girl sedative-laced cold drink, had molested her at the March 24 birthday party and made a video clipping of it and shared it on social media platforms.

