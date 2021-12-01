New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): There has been a decline in the number of insurgency-related incidents in northeastern region between 2014 and 2020 and 187 insurgency-related incidents occurred in region this year till November 15, the govrenment informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply that 20 civilians, eight security forces personnel and 39 insurgents were killed in insurgency-related incidents this year up to November 15.

A total of 3,015 insurgency-related incidents have occurred since 2014 in the region.

A total of 824 incidents of insurgency-related incidents took place in the region in 2014, 574 in 2015, 484 in 2016, 308 in 2017, 252 in 2018, 223 in 2019 and 163 in 2020. (ANI)

