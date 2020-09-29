New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, a Safdarjung hospital official said.

The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

"Hathras gang-rape victim was admitted at Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. She died today morning," a Safdarjung hospital official said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent.

"A Dalit girl who was brutalised in Hathras succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks, she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state," the Congress leader tweeted.

"Law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. There is nothing for the safety of women. The criminals are committing crimes openly. The killers of this girl should be punished severely. Yogi Adityanath, you are answerable for the safety of women of UP," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

