Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI): The overall number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 8,27,882 on Monday as 1,916 were added in 24 hours.

The latest bulletin said 3,033 patients had recovered during this period ending 9 am on Monday while 13 more died of the infection.

The total recoveries touched 7,98,625 and deaths 6,719, leaving 22,538 active cases.

To date, 81.82 lakh sample tests were completed in the state that turned out an infection positivity rate of 10.12 per cent.

The recovery rate increased to 96.47 per cent while the mortality rate remained steady at 0.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Godavari and East Godavari districts reported 426 and 354 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.

Krishna, which had been adding over 400 cases daily for the past few days, reported only 68.

Kurnool had only 22 fresh cases, by far the lowest in a day in the state in about four months.

SPS Nellore district showed the lowest number of 115 active cases after it added 93 in the last 24 hours.

Krishna and Anantapuramu districts reported three fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, while seven other districts reported one each during this period.

