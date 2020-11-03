Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,916 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,27,882, as per the State Health Department.

There are 22,538 active cases and 7,98,625 recovered cases in the state, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 6,719 have died due to the virus here.

With 45,230 new infections, India's total COVID-19 count reached 82,29,313 on Monday. (ANI)

