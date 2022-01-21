New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Friday approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik schools under Sainik Schools Society.

As per the Ministry of Defence, so far 194 schools have been registered for affiliation with the Sainik School Society.

In its press release, the Ministry said, "Marching ahead in tune with National Education Policy (NEP), the Union Government has decided to provide an increasing focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism."

As per the release, these schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools of MoD. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/Private partners.

The scheme is aimed at providing Sainik School pattern of education to a larger cross-section of aspiring students all over the nation. Sainik Schools Society has forwarded application forms to all such applicant schools which have registered themselves upto 15 January 2022.

The application forms are required to be filled up and submitted back to Sainik Schools Society through online mode by 21 January 2022. So far, 194 Schools registered.

The Ministry further said that subsequently, evaluation of schools will be carried out by School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to the Sainik Schools Society by the last week of January 2022.

"Schools approved by Sainik Schools Society will start following Sainik Schools curriculum and activities with effect from next academic year i.e. April 2022 from Class 6th onwards," the Ministry said in its release.

"Other aspects of School management including training of teachers, implementation on of sports and other extra-curricular activities will be intimated separately to the approved Schools," they added.

'One School One Sport' philosophy will also be implemented by the New Sainik Schools, said the Ministry in order to focus and excel in at least one Sports discipline identified for that state where the school is situated. (ANI)

