New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A special MP-MLA court is to consider the supplementary charge sheet filed against Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

The CBI filed the charge sheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Mahima Rai Singh took on record the supplementary charge and sanction for prosecution.

Thereafter the CMM, the matter to the court of ACMM Vidhi Anand Gupta as this matter is related to a former MP.

The court will hear the matter on June 8.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and the killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops.

After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed. (ANI)

