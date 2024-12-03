Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 3 (ANI): The 19th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony, featuring Buddha's teachings in Pali, commenced in Bodh Gaya on December 2, 2024. The event, organised by the Light of Buddha Dhamma Foundation International India (LBDFI), attracted widespread participation.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Ambassador of the USA to India, Eric Garcetti, as the chief guest. Other key attendees included Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation; Mahashweta Maharathi, Secretary in charge of the Mahabodhi Temple; and members of the International Tipitaka Chanting Committee. Diplomatic representatives from Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos were also present. This year, the event saw record attendance, with around 10,000 participants from various parts of the world.

Also Read | Bangladesh Mission in Agartala Suspends All Visa and Consular Services for Indefinite Period Following Security Breach.

Calling his visit to Bodh Gaya a special moment, Ambassador Garcetti shared how India captured his heart when he first travelled through the country at the age of 14. He remarked, "Tipitaka is not just words but received wisdom and an opportunity to recognise who we truly are. Today, we see nations and people divided, but my friendships in India remind me of the power of connections, love, and unity, which is greater than anything else in the world."

Garcetti emphasised that true power does not reside in titles or status but in the willingness to give and share, which fosters unity. "Buddha not only taught us to look inward but also to connect outwardly with one another, to find Metta within ourselves, and to envision a day when Dukkha will be gone," he added. Concluding his address, he expressed hope that the chanting would serve as a powerful reminder of the peace discovered by the Buddha over two thousand years ago.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Brother-in-Law in Noorpur Village, Held.

In her welcoming remarks, Wangmo Dixey, Executive Director of LBDFI, highlighted the significance of the gathering. She noted, "We are living in a world shaken by wars and conflicts, with echoes of the global pandemic still lingering. Today, the urgent question is: what can bring our hearts closer to peace? The answer lies in the reason behind this gathering--the timeless words of the Buddha, which guide humanity towards inner peace, mutual understanding, and lasting harmony."

Dixey further emphasised that Buddha's teachings transcend time and geography, reminding us that peace is within reach through understanding, compassion, and kindness. "India, as the land of the Buddha's enlightenment, has long been a beacon of spiritual wisdom and unity. By gathering here, we are reminded of our shared responsibility--not just for ourselves but for the entire world," she concluded.

The annual Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony brings together monks, scholars, and devotees from across the globe to participate in this sacred tradition. The Cambodian Chief Organiser, President of the Cambodian Buddhist Monk Society, expressed hope that the collective chanting would spread light and wisdom worldwide. He also highlighted the opportunity to restore the Dhamma to its origins and unite the diverse sects of Buddha Dhamma.

Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation, noted the uniqueness of witnessing thousands of monks chanting together for ten days. He remarked, "Despite technological advancements, the world continues to experience profound suffering. The Buddha always stressed two ways of spreading his teachings--chanting and travel." He added that the recent recognition of Pali as a classical language by the Indian government was a significant step, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards reviving the Buddha's legacy and revitalising Indian culture and civilisation.

Halder also drew parallels with Emperor Ashoka, who sent emissaries, including his children, to spread Buddha's teachings worldwide. He described the gathering in Bodh Gaya as an honour, symbolising the Dhammasetu, a civilisational bridge connecting Asia. He mentioned that Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Shekhawat expressed interest in future ministry participation in the event.

The chanting of Pali verses is not just a meditative practice but also a gift of calm and peace for those who listen. It creates a shared space of harmony, inspiring unity among communities and nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)