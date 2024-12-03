Gurugram Horror: Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Brother-in-Law in Noorpur Village, Held

Gurugram, December 3: In a harrowing incident, a man died after being brutally beaten by his brother-in-law in Gurugram's Noorpur Village, police said. However, in connection with the matter, the police arrested three accused on Tuesday who were trying to escape the city to avoid police action. The police received information from the civil hospital about a man brought dead with several injuries probably sustained in some dispute on Monday.

The victim was identified as Ajay, resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar while the accused was identified as Govind Kumar of Mujjafurpur, Bihar. According to the police, the complainant told them that he had kept Govind and Ajay on the tubewell built in his field to take care of farming in village Noorpur, Gurugram, both were relatives.Gurugram Shocker: Cab Driver Nabbed for Robbing Woman Passenger at Gunpoint in Sector 83.

"On Sunday when the complainant was watering the crop, he saw that both Govind and Ajay had consumed alcohol, and both were quarrelling under the influence of alcohol. After that, he heard the sound of a fight at around 10:30 pm, then he saw that Govind had put Ajay on the floor in front of the tubewell and was beating him. Ajay was bleeding from the back of his head. After which Govind ran away from there," the complainant told the police. Gurgaon Horror: Former WCD Staffer Kills Daughter-in-Law Over Suspicion of Affair as Son Watches Crime Unfold, Arrested After Accused Reports Incident.

On the complaint, a case of murder was registered under the relevant sections at the Bilaspur police station in Gurugram. Taking prompt action in this matter, a police team of the said police station nabbed the accused from the Bhoda Kalan Village bus stand on Tuesday. "The police team has recovered the stick used in the incident from the possession of the accused. The accused is being interrogated as per the rules. The case is under investigation," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

