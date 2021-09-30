Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it foiled a bid to smuggle cannabis from Kashmir to Punjab with the seizure of 18 kg of the contraband and arrest of two smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the task force intercepted a Punjab-bound vehicle on the highway here, officials said.

During a search of the vehicle, the team recovered 18 kg of cannabis.

The driver, Shabir Ahmed, and Sayeed Bilal Qadri, both residents of Srinagar, were arrested and their car impounded.

A case has been registered, they added.

