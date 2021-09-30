The Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow. It will be the third smartphone under its Edge 20 series that already includes Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. The Lenovo-owned phone brand will announce prices of the phone at 12 pm IST. The handset will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Smartphone To Be Launched in India on October 1, 2021.

It's worth noting that the handset is already available on sale in Europe. The company introduced the Edge 20 series in India with just two models - Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion. The Euro-spec model is priced from EUR 699.99 (around Rs 60,500) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The India-specific version would be similar to the Euro-spec model. It is offered in two shades - Indigo Vegan Leather and Midnight Blue.

Collect memories that helped you #FindYourEdge and store them in #motorolaedge20pro's 128GB Built-in Storage! Want to know how to be an absolute pro? Head to @Flipkart on 1st October at 12 PM. See you there! https://t.co/GkiRCaLRhX — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 29, 2021

As far as specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to get a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chipset will come paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of optics, the Edge 20 Pro will come equipped with a triple rear camera module. It will include a 108MP primary snapper accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP optical zoom periscope lens. The front camera is said to be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The handset is likely to come as a sole variant with 12GB + 256GB storage.

