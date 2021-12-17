Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Two people have been booked on charges of illegally felling a peepal tree under Civil Lines police station limits, police said on Friday.

Members of some right wing outfits had on Wednesday staged a protest demanding action against those, who besides felling the tree situated near Charan Singh Market here, also allegedly displaced a Shivling (aniconic representation of Lord Shiva).

A police official said there were rumours that the tree was axed by the electricity department personnel after they received a complaint that it was coming in contact with an overhead electric wire. However, the power department had not obtained the requisite permission.

Station House Officer Brijender Singh Rawat said the matter is under investigation.

