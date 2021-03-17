New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Two policemen on picket duty were injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into a police barricade on Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 am, when Assistant Sub-Inspector Om Prakash and Head Constable Krishan were on duty at a picket deployed to prevent incidents of street crime, especially cases of highway robbery, the police said.

The two policemen sustained injuries on the face and other parts of the body in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

"The offending vehicle has not been identified. The accused was speeding and rammed into the police barricades. The police personnel were standing behind the barricades when the vehicle hit them," he added.

The injured policemen made a PCR call, following which they were shifted to the hospital. ASI Om Prakash is undergoing treatment while HC Krishan has been discharged, the officer said.

A case has been registered and footage obtained from CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify the suspect and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.

