Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were injured in a grenade attack in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are 'out of danger'.

A senior CRPF officer on condition of anonymity told ANI, "The two CRPF personnel who were injured in a grenade attack that took place in the Palhalan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, are out of danger."

Two CRPF jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Palhalan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

