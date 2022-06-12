Agra, Jun 12 (PTI) Two bike-borne men died after being hit by a truck in Agra on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near the New Dakshin Bypass under the Malpura police station limits, they said.

Also Read | In a Brilliant Battle of Equals, Hosts #Belgium Beat Indian Men’s Hockey Team 3-2 in Their … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

SHO of Malpura police station Tejveer Singh said the deceased have been identified as Sunahari Lal (50), Anil Kumar (35), both residents of Fatehabad Block in Agra District

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC’s H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

The truck has been impounded but the driver has managed to flee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)