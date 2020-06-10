India News | 2 Elephants Found Dead Within Two Days in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur District

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 (ANI): In a shocking turn of events, two elephants passed away, including a pregnant one, on consecutive days in Pratappur area of Surajpur district.

A female elephant's carcass was found in Ganeshpur forest of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Wednesday, following a pregnant elephant's death in the same forest a day before.

Also Read | DGFT Restricts Export of Diagnostic Kits, Laboratory Reagents And Diagnostic Apparatus: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

"We think the elephant died due to underlying infection. It doesn't seem like that there was anything more to that. She probably died due to liver infection," JR Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) told ANI.

When enquired about the doctor's opinion over the cause of death, the DFO said that the doctor too shared the same opinion as of his.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education.

The autopsy report, for the elephant who died earlier today, however, is yet to arrive.

In an incident which caused a massive uproar in the past few days, an elephant died on May 27 in Kerala's Palakkad district after it was fed a fruit stuffed with crackers. Forest officials said that the pregnant elephant died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Another elephant succumbed to his wounds in Kerala's Malappuram district on June 8 after it was found seriously injured in North Nilambur forest range of the district. Officials said injury marks suggested that it could have been caused during a fight with other elephants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)