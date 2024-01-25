Phagwara, Jan 25 (PTI) Two foreign nationals were arrested here for staying illegally in India, police said on Thursday.

Salihu Iliyasu Yusuf from Nigeria and Jaime Ripoco Eboiche from Guinea were living at a paying guest accommodation in Maheru village here, said Satnampura Station House Officer, sub-inspector Balwinder Singh.

Both were arrested during checking near Lawgate Maheru under the relevant section of the Foreigners Act, 1946, said the officer.

Their passports were valid but visa dates had expired. Their respective embassies have been informed, said the SHO.

