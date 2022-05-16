Gurugram, May 16 (PTI) Gurugram police on Monday arrested two men who were allegedly involved in multiple cases of snatching and robbery, officials said.

Raju alias Kalia (40) and Vivek Tiwari (21) were nabbed by the Manesar crime unit from Sector 7 here based on a CCTV footage that showed them attacking a man a few days ago.

Suresh Mukhiya, a daily wage helper, had on May 11 filed a complaint at Shivaji Nagar police station that two men had attacked him in the early hours of the day in Prem Nagar when he was en route to his workplace.

He alleged that they tried to strangulate him and fled away with his mobile phone and Rs 7,900 cash.

Based on this complaint, the police had registered an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 IPC (common intention).

Police said the incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the video had gone viral on social media. Based on this footage, they identified the duo and nabbed them.

Kalia and Tiwari admitted to the crime, they said.

During preliminary interrogation, Kalia revealed that he was involved in at least two dozen cases of theft, robbery and illegal possession of weapons, and that he had been jailed several times.

Kalia is a native of Motihari in Bihar and Tiwari hails from Jharkhand. They were living in and around Laxman Vihar in Gurugram and hence came in contact with each other, police said.

"After getting acquainted with each other, both started carrying out thefts, robberies etc. Tiwari is an accused in a criminal case and was arrested earlier. We are questioning the accused," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

