Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) The crime branch of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from West Bengal for their alleged involvement in a Rs 6-crore cyber fraud, officials said on Monday.

One of the accused was arrested on May 1 from Siliguri, while another was held in Kolkata on May 4, they said.

The accused called themselves trade analysts and duped around Rs 6 crore from the complainant, the officials said.

The complainant deposited the amount in 22 different bank accounts during a period of three-and-a-half months.

Further investigation is underway.

