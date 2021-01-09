New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from a mosque in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area and two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and killing him, police said on Saturday.

The two juveniles -- one 17-year-old and another 12-year-old -- had kidnapped the boy as they wanted to extort money from his father, they said.

According to the police, the victim's father, a resident of Shri Ram Colony, lodged a report at Khajuri Khas police station on Friday, saying his 10-year-old son has been missing.

The minor boy was missing since the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The boy's father told the police that on Thursday, his son went to Madina Masjid at Shri Ram Colony, but did not return.

The boy's uncle said, "We searched for him everywhere, but could not find him. Next day, we went to the police and lodged a report. We checked the CCTV footage but found nothing. Later, we again searched in the mosque and found his body under the debris."

During investigation, search was conducted by the police along with the parents of child in the nearby areas.

The police later found the body of a boy buried under the debris in a corner on the second floor of the mosque. His father was called who identified his son, they said.

Police analysed CCTV footage of the area. All the persons present in the mosque at a particular time were examined and it was found that the victim was last seen with his two juvenile friends, they said.

"Both the juveniles were examined separately and contradictions were found in their versions. Later, they confessed to killing the boy. Based on their confession, both the juveniles were apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Interrogation revealed that the juveniles wanted to extort money from the boy's father which is why they kidnapped him. They planned that they will kidnap the child and will demand ransom from his father for his safe release, the DCP said.

To execute their plan, they gave the victim water laced with sleeping pills 10 days back, but their plan failed as nothing happened to the boy, police said.

On Friday, the 17-year-old boy gave money to another accused and asked him to bring momos from a nearby vendor.

On the pretext of eating momos, they took the boy to the first floor of the mosque where they ate the snack and thereafter, took the deceased to the roof.

After reaching the roof, the 17-year-old juvenile pulled down the boy and strangled him while the other accused held his legs.

When the boy died, they hid his body in the debris and put a plastic bag containing sand over it, Surya said.

