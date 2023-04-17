Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Two people were killed and 29 injured when a speeding bus overturned in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Kekdi Sadar police station area, they said.

The bus driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Moti Lal said the deceased have been identified as Nirma Kharol (17) and Chetan Regar (40). Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examination.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Four people who were seriously injured have been referred to Ajmer city, he said.

Lal said a case has been registered against the bus driver and an investigation is underway.

