Ghaziabad (UP), May 25 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured here on Wednesday when the van they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider and caught fire, police said.

The deceased were identified as Savita (22) and Chandra Prakash (35), they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said, "The van was going to Delhi from Haridwar when it overturned on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The van skidded after hitting the road divider and caught fire."

Savita and Prakash were charred to death, while the others managed to get out of the van, the police said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

