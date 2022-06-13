Siliguri, Jun 13 (PTI) Two people were killed as a car hit their motorcycle in Siliguri in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The accident happened late on Sunday night near Salugara in Bhaktinagar police station area, they said.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

The driver of the car, which was heading towards the Checkpost area, lost control and hit the bike head-on, they added.

The deceased were identified as Manab Roy (26) and Ranajit Roy (47), both residents of Jalpaiguri district, police said.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday morning, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)