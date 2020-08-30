Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Two labourers were killed after marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday, police said.

A truck loaded with Italian marble tiles were being unloaded, when suddenly 6 tiles of 6x8 feet of approx weight 150 kg each fell on Mahavir Yadav (21) and Dinesh Jahangir (42), after which both lost their lives.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

Another person Hemraj Chaudhry (30) got injured in the incident and he has been admitted in a Hospital. His condition is currently stable, police said.

"Today at around 12.30 pm inside IIT Bombay, 2 persons died after marble tiles fell on them. Outside Shailesh Mehta Hall of IIT, a truck loaded with Italian marble tiles was being unloaded then suddenly 6 tiles of 6x8 feet approx weight 150 kg each fell on 2 persons namely Mahavir Yadav 21, Dinesh Jahangir 42 came under those 6 tiles and died. Another person Hemraj Chaudhry, 30 is injured and is admitted in a Hospital in Powai he is stable," police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association And Confederation of Indian Bar Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)