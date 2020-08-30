New Delhi, August 30: Justice Arun Mishra on Sunday turned down farewell invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Confederation of Indian Bar (CIB) citing COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Arun Mishra is due to retire on September 2. Justice Mishra wrote letters to both the organisation communicating his decision. He also called the Bar as "the mother of the judiciary". SC Judge Arun Mishra Cites Sufferings Due to COVID, Declines Farewell Invitations.

In his letter to SCBA and CIB, Justice Mishra wrote, "I am grateful for your kind invitation inviting me to the farewell function proposed on eve of my retirement." Justice Mishra added, "I have always considered the Bar as the mother of the judiciary, and it would have been a great pleasure to attend the said function. However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, my conscience doesn't permit me to participate in any farewell function." Justice Arun Mishra Refuses to Recuse From Land Acquisition Case Despite Social Media Criticism, Says 'My Integrity Clear Before God'.

In the letter, he also assured that he would visit the Bar to pay respect as and when situation normalises. Earlier, reports also surfaced that SCBA might not organise a farewell of Justice Mishra. However, President of SCBA, Dushyant Dave denied these reports. Justice Arun Mishra Refuses to Recuse From Land Acquisition Case Despite Social Media Criticism, Says 'My Integrity Clear Before God'.

Justice Mishra was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on October 25, 1999, and Permanent Judge on October 24, 2001. He also served as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and the Rajasthan High Court.

