Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Security forces apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered one AK rifle and a magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition from a nearby orchard.

"On the intervening night of 22-23 February 2022, based on specific intelligence of the presence of war like stores in Villages Awaneera and Shed Chak of Shopian district, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended two hardcore terrorist associates or Over Ground Workers (OGW) affiliated with LeT in a deliberately planned and swiftly executed joint operation," said Defence PRO, Srinagar.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Amir Amin alias Umar and Aqib Mustaq Lone, both residents of Awaneera, Shed Chak area.

The Army said that based on detailed investigation and questioning by the police, one AK rifle and one magazine with 24 rounds of AK ammunition were recovered from a nearby orchard

"The recovery of the weapon and other war like stores came as a follow up of a joint operation in Village Cherymarg on 19 February, in which a hardcore LeT terrorist Md Qayoom Dar of Pulwama was eliminated," it added. (ANI)

