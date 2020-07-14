Nagpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Two constables of Nagpur rural police were nabbed by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a truck owner, an official said.

Surendra Madhukarrao Thakre (40) and Amol Babanrao Kale (39), both attached to Khaparkheda police station, demanded the money as 'entry fee" after the complainant's truck was seized on June 9 on the charge of illegal sand transportation, the ACB official said.

"We laid a trap on Tuesday and caught Thakre and Kale red-handed. They were charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at Khaparkheda police station," he added.

