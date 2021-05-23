New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Two men, including a Delhi Police constable, have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly trying to rob a businessman in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Sunday.

Police said constable Jatin, posted at the Timarpur police station has been arrested while constable Amit, posted at the Vivek Vihar police station in Shahadra district, is absconding.

The police said Jatin was arrested following a raid after other accused, Naresh and the two juveniles, revealed the involvement of the two policemen.

The incident took place on May 12 when the man was returning home in his four-wheeler after closing his shop, police said.

The man was also carrying Rs 2 lakh. On the way, after he reached the Wazirabad area, he was stopped by another four-wheeler. While one of the accused knocked on his car's window, the other accused, who were on a motorcycle and a scooty, surrounded him, police said.

A police constable, Manish, posted at the Wazirabad police station who was on his way to duty saw what was happening and approached the man to check on him, police said.

Seeing the police, the accused fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victim was reluctant in filing a complaint, police said, adding that they took sou moto cognisance after recovering the scooty, registered an FIR and initiated an investigation, he said.

With the help of the registration number of the seized scooty and technical surveillance, Naresh (38) was arrested and the two juveniles apprehended, police said.

It was found that Naresh was earlier involved in several cases of theft and robbery, they said.

"The accused disclosed the names of the two policemen who were also involved in the incident and said they had shared information about the victim," the officer said.

The four-wheeler used in the crime belonged to constable Jatin who along with his associate Amit were also present at the spot at the time of incident, police said.

