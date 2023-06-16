One of the NCC cadets (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Two Cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh namely ex- Cadet Aakriti Sharma of 1 J-K Girls Bn and ex-Cadet Pulkit Ratra of 2 J-K Boys Bn NCC have been selected in Indian Air Force as cadets.

Both will be joining Air Force Academy in July, next month.

Cadet Aakriti completed her NCC training in 2020. She represented NCC Directorate, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh in Republic Day Camp -2019 and Youth Exchange Programme in Maldives.

She had also attended Para Basic Course training at Para Troopers Training School, Agra.

Cadet Pulkit Ratra completed his NCC training in the year 2022. He attended DGNCC SSB Coaching at Delhi, the Indian Military Academy attachment at Dehradun, and the E-Cultural Exchange Programme with Cadets of Singapore.

Besides the support of family, friends, and mentors both the selected Cadets gave credit to NCC training that assisted them in developing discipline and character, further motivating them to choose Armed Forces as a career.

Additional Director General, JK&L NCC Major General RK Sachdeva congratulate both the cadets for their achievement. (ANI)

