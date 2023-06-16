Puri, June 16: In Odisha, a groom's irrational demand had him return empty-handed from the wedding venue after the bride called off the marriage. The bizarre incident occurred in Dhama locality in Sambalpur district. The wedding was abruptly cancelled when the bride decided to call off the marriage due to the groom's insistence on serving mutton to his guests. Consequently, the groom had no choice but to depart from the ceremony without any marriage being solemnised.

According to reports, the groom, who is employed as a banker in a nationalised bank, led a procession with the baraatis on Sunday and arrived at the bride's residence in Ainthapali, Sambalpur. However, during the feast, there was a shortage of mutton, resulting in the last seven to eight baraatis being unable to receive the same serving. Due to the lateness of the hour, the bride's family expressed their inability to arrange mutton at the time. However, the demand for mutton from the baraatis quickly escalated into a significant issue. Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom's Friend Holds Her Hand Forcibly for Dance.

Feeling upset and dissatisfied with the behaviour of the baraatis, the bride ultimately made the decision to call off the marriage. “Everything was in place. Even the mutton was served as well. But it finished before the last six or seven persons could eat. Then they started arguing with my father accusing him of mismanagement,” the bride said. Uttar Pradesh: Groom Refuses to Marry Over Bride’s Poor Marks in Class 12 Examination in Kannauj, Complaint Lodged.

However, the groom's side has refuted allegations levelled by the bride's family. The father of the groom said he and the family of the bride had a conversation from 12 am to 4 am wherein he requested several times for the marriage, but the bride's side denied it. The groom alleged that Mutton was not the reason behind the cancellation of the marriage. "We were told arrangements for 200 baaratis were made. We had around 150 persons in the procession and many of them did not have food. When my father informed to the bride’s uncle, they misbehaved with us," said the groom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).