Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

A 45-year-old farmer was working in his field in Karkatta village, while a 13-year-old boy was returning home in Kuhkuhu village, when they were struck by lightning, an officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

