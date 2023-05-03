Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Naroda Gam Riots Case 2002: Special Court Criticises Supreme Court-Appointed SIT, Says Evidence of Prosecution Full of Contradictions.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

"The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Mauled to Death, Another Injured By Stray Dogs in Bareilly.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March this year, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir Police had said.

Similarly, in February, terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district.

He was shifted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)