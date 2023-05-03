Lucknow, May 3: In another incident of stray dog attacks, a 12-year-old boy died while his friend was severely injured after a pack of canines attacked them in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place in Khana Gauntiya village on Tuesday. At the time of the incident, the deceased boy was playing with his friends out in the open in the CB Gunj area in the district. Dog Attack in Delhi: Minor Girl Bitten by Pack of Stray Dogs While Playing Outside Her House in Rangpuri Area.

According to a report published by the India Today, the deceased kid was identified as Ayaan. On the fateful day, Ayaan was playing with a few other kids in Khana Gauntiya village when a pack of stray dogs attacked them. Following this, the boy started running but was chased by the dogs. He collapsed on the ground, and the dogs pounced on him. Some passers-by noticed the dog attack and rescued the boy. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dog Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 18-Month-Old Playing Outside Her Home Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Srikakulam (Watch Video).

In a similar incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly bitten by stray dogs while she was playing outside her house in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said. The dog attack took place on April 27. The deceased girl was playing outside her house when stray dogs bit her. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and was discharged on the same day. Last month, an 18-month-old child was reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Mettavalasa of G. Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

