A preview of grand Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla Temple on January 22, 20 'Archakas' (Priests) of the Ramanand sect will be selected for the proper worship of Ramlalla in the Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya. Traditionally, worship in Hindu temples is performed by priests, who are known as archakas

"A total of 3,000 Vatuks (aspirants) had applied online to join the training scheme run by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Out of these, 225 candidates were shortlisted and interviewed on the basis of merit," said Govind Devagiri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"A two-day interview process was held to select the 20 Archakas. The candidates were interviewed on their knowledge of the Vedas, their ability to perform rituals, and their personal qualities," added Govind Devagiri.

The selected Archakas will undergo a six-month training programme before they are appointed to the Shri Ram temple. The training programme will cover all aspects of temple worship, including the recitation of mantras, the performance of rituals, and the care of the temple idols.

In this two-day meeting, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Devagiri, Trust member Pejavarpeethadhishwar Vishwa Prasannatirtha, General Secretary Champat Rai, Religious Committee member Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, Acharya Ramanand Das, Satyanarayan Brahmachari, and Jaikant Sharma were also present.

Those selected in the interview will be given six months of training. After this, they will be appointed as per requirement.

The last date for online applications to join the training scheme run by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was October 31.

"A monthly honorarium of Rs 2,000 each will also be provided for six months of residential training. Their appointment will be as per requirements, but certificates will be provided to all the trainees. Those who interviewed the candidates included Vrindavan's famous storyteller, Jaikant Mishra, Hanumat Niwas's Mahant Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Ramkunj Katha Mandap's successor, Mahant Satyanarayan Das," Mahant Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said.

Speaking to ANI about the consecration ceremony, Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai said, "We had come today to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya is the city of liberation and salvation which is coming back to its original form after a long time."

"PM Modi would also be present there. Today, we have invited the Governor and the CM for this event. The CM assured that the whole event would be concluded with perfection just like the Kumbh Mela. He also assured us that we would be able to see a new Ayodhya as mentioned in the history. We told the UP CM that he is the host of the event and he has to complete this event. He accepted this with joy," added Govind Dev Giri Maharaj.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024--a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi Lakshmi Kant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Speaking about the historic occasion of the consecration of the Ram mandir Tulsi Peeth head, Jagat Guru Rambhadracharya said that this would be an occassion to celebrate for the nation

"Seeing the progress of the Temple Construction has made me happy. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands will be given food. The dreams are coming true in Ayodhya" the Jagat Guru said.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12:45 pm on that day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Additionally, the trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Earlier, the General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, informed media that the Trust has also invited 2,500 prominent people from all walks of life, including scientists, Param Vir Chakra awardees and their family members, family members of deceased karsevaks and artistes.

Family members of those who have played a vital role in the Ram temple movement have also been invited.(ANI)

