New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): In a significant step towards promoting renewable energy and sustainability, a total of 20 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) campuses across India will shift towards greener energy at the end of this year.

In this regard, the CISF on Monday signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) for the installation of 3281 KW rooftop solar power plants across 16 CISF campuses, situated in 11 states by October 31, 2025.

Of 16 CISF campuses, three solar power plants would be installed in Uttar Pradesh (5th RB Ghaziabad, SSG Greater Noida and Gp. headquarters in Prayagraj), followed by two in Madhya Pradesh (1st RB Barwaha and RTC Barwaha), two in Rajasthan (9th RB Deoli and RTC Deoli), two in Chhattisgarh ( 3rd RB Bhilai and RTC Bhilai), one each in Tamil Nadu (4th RB Sivagangai), Jharkhand (2nd RB Ranchi), Karnataka (10th RB Bengaluru), Bihar (EZ-I HQr Patna), Gujarat (Gp. HQr Ahmedabad), Odisha (KRTC Mundali), and Telangana ( NISA Hyderabad).

This will be in addition to existing projects of capacity 1,990 KW installed at four CISF campuses namely RTC Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu, Mahipalpur Campus in Delhi, RTC Behror in Rajasthan), and 8th RB Jaipur in Rajasthan.

"Upon completion of the new installations, the total installed solar power capacity across all CISF campuses will reach 5,271 KW. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision for energy security and a greener future," CISF Deputy Inspector General Ajay Dahiya said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has entrusted NVVN with the execution of the project under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) Model for the installation, operation, and maintenance of rooftop on-grid solar power plants across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Under this model, the capital expenditure is borne by the executing firm, NVVN, while the department is required to pay only for the electricity generated, at a fixed tariff rate, for the entire agreement period of 25 years. NVVN is expected to complete the installation and commence operations of the Solar Power Plant by October 31 this year.

The major shift towards renewable energy will significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based electricity. Solar energy, being a clean, green, and renewable power source, plays a crucial role in minimizing carbon footprints and promoting environmental conservation. The lower tariff of solar energy compared to conventional electricity rates will lead to substantial cost savings for CISF over the years. Moreover, these rooftop solar plants will ensure a reliable, uninterrupted, and sustainable power supply to CISF establishments, enhancing energy efficiency and self-sufficiency.

CISF remains dedicated to environmental conservation, cost efficiency and self-reliance in energy consumption, making this initiative a pivotal step in India's journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. (ANI)

