Giridih (Jharkhand), Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a road in Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.

It is suspected that Naxalites have kept the explosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station area targeting security forces, Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told the media.

The explosives were defused by CRPF personnel in a jungle, Renu said.

