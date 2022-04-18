Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana rose to 99.46 per cent on Monday.

A health department bulletin said 35 people recuperated from the infectious disease raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,350.

The state recorded 20 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 7,91,650.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases in the state with 13.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,272 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 189, it said.

