Saharanpur (UP), March 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old man drowned in a canal near Noshera, located in the Behat police station area here, on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred when the deceased, Kartik, was returning home on a motorcycle with Sachin (21) and Lavish (19). Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that Kartik, Sachin, and Lavish were returning to their village, Latifpur Budh, on a bike after working in a factory in Himachal Pradesh.

"Around noon, their bike lost control and fell into the canal near Noshera Raipur. The strong currents swept the three men into the water," said the officer.

"Upon seeing the accident, some locals jumped into the canal and managed to rescue Sachin and Lavish, who were brought to safety.

However, Kartik drowned. His body has been recovered," he added.

After completing the necessary formalities, the police handed over the body to the family.

