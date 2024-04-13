New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court modified the condition related to travel in an order granting bail to advocate and former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan. She is accused in two Delhi riots cases. After the modification, she can travel within India.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai modified the travel condition to the extent that she shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

"It is accordingly ordered that the condition as mentioned in the order dated March 14, 2022, be modified to the extent that the applicant shall not leave the territory of India without priorpermission of the Court nor shall indulge in any kind of criminal activity," the court order said.

She was granted bail in March 2022 in the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots case under UAPA in 2020 after two-year-old custody conditions were imposed.

The court had imposed a condition that she shall not leave the territory of the NCT of Delhi without the permission of the court. later on, it was modified to the extent of the Delhi NCR region.

Now the court has modified the condition after hearing her application.

Ishrat Jahan moved an application seeking modification of travel conditions. Advocate Adil Boparai along with advocate Srishti Khanna, submitted that Jhana is a practicing advocate and the condition as imposed by the Court is restraining her movement to do the law practice beyond the NCR.

It was further submitted that since the grant of bail, the applicant has not breached any condition and has always abided by the orders of the court.

Advocate Chanya for Delhi Police opposed the application and submitted that the Court has already given reasonable liberty to the applicant and considering the previous conduct of the applicant during the period when the alleged offences were committed by her, she should not be granted further relief. (ANI)

