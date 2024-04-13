PM Narendra Modi Asks Indian Creators To Build ‘Climate Change Game’ Where Players Must Explore Various Methods and Solutions Towards Most Sustainable Approach

“Now, envision a game aimed at addressing the global climate crisis, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach. What are these steps? Who do we navigate through and find the best possible approach?" the Prime Minister noted.

Technology IANS| Apr 13, 2024 11:47 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Asks Indian Creators To Build ‘Climate Change Game’ Where Players Must Explore Various Methods and Solutions Towards Most Sustainable Approach
PM Narendra Modi on Climate Change Game (Photo Credit: X,@BJP, Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that Indian creators must build games which address global issues like climate change and cleanliness, among others, while innovating for the world. In a chat with some of the top Indian gamers like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur and Anshu Bisht, the Prime Minister said that, unlike shooting games the Western world produces, our games must also address real-life issues.

“World leaders talk about global warming and climate change and are trying various methods to deal with those. I have laid out an alternative method called ‘Mission Life: Lifestyle for Environment’,” PM Modi told the gamers. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Esports, Especially Skill-Based Gaming, Do Not Require Any Regulation and Must Grow Under Organised and Legal Structure’.

“Now, envision a game aimed at addressing the global climate crisis, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach. What are these steps? Who do we navigate through and find the best possible approach?" the Prime Minister noted. PM Narendra Modi’s Advice on How Indian Gaming Industry Should Progress Was Inspiring: Creators.

Similarly, a game could revolve around cleanliness, and every child in the country should play such games and understand the true significance of gaming. “Create games for change which will not only solve local problems but also address global issues," PM Modi told the gamers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 11:47 AM IST.

