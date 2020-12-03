Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 2,086 fresh coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 2,74,486 and the death toll from the pandemic to 2,370, according to an official report.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were from Jaipur; two each from Ajmer, Dausa, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur while one fatality each was registered in Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Sikar, according to the report.

A maximum of 590 fresh cases were reported from Jaipur. In Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Alwar, the number of new COVID-19 patients on Thursday was 201, 149, 112 and 101, respectively.

Other districts too reported fresh novel coronavirus cases.

A total of 2,46,572 patients have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan and the number of active cases in the state stands at 25,544, according to the report.

