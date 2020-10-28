Port Blair, Oct 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,274 on Wednesday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while 16 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty-two more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 197 active coronavirus cases, while 4,019 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 84,308 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 84,298 reports have been received and 10 are awaited, the official added.

