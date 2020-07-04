New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): BJP workers distributed 22 crore food packets and five crore 'Modi ration kits' during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, party chief JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Speaking at 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme at the BJP headquarters here, Nadda said BJP workers also encouraged nearly 58 lakh people to contribute to PM-CARES Fund.

Nadda said the party has done nearly 4,000 video conferences during the lockdown and reached out to 2.5 lakh workers.

"We also did 700 audio bridges, connecting 70 lakh workers pan-India. These acts boosted our workers in several initiatives we performed," he said.

Nadda said children from the northeast, who were staying as paying guests in several states, were facing difficulties in paying rents. "Our workers talked to them and arranged for their and accommodation," he said.

He lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership in combating COVID-19 and said "the world is following your steps closely". He said the Prime Minister has not only strengthened the fight against the pandemic but has also inspired the party.

The Prime Minister Narendra has joined the programme through video-conferencing.

He will review the relief work done by BJP workers during coronavirus crisis and lockdown.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were among leaders at BJP headquarters to attend the programme.

The Prime Minister said earlier in a tweet that serving the nation comes first for BJP workers and they have been working tirelessly across the country in the challenging times helping those in need. (ANI)

